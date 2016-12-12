Agencies

FRANCE

Anti-pollution plan launched

The government has announced an anti-pollution plan, including a financial boost to buy electric vehicles, as Paris and other cities in the country are emerging from a particularly severe episode of air pollution. Minister of the Environment Segolene Royal said on Saturday professionals will get a bonus of up to 10,000 euros (US$10,560) if they scrap their old diesel light-commercial vehicles or taxis for electric ones, starting next month. The measure has been in effect for private buyers since last year. Royal also said she will ask to exempt electric vehicles from highway tolls. A 1,000 euro bonus is to be given when buying electric scooters. Paris faced its worse winter pollution in a decade over the past week.

ENERGY

Rosneft sells 19.5% stake

Russia’s Rosneft oil company on Saturday said that commodities company Glencore PLC and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund will invest US$3 billion of their own funds to acquire a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft. Rosneft said the 10.5 billion euro deal signed on Saturday also envisages that Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo will provide loans to finance the acquisition. It added that other unspecified banks will also provide financing and credit support. The Kremlin described the privatization of Rosneft as part of efforts to unload some state assets to help balance its budget. The state will retain a controlling stake in Rosneft, 49 percent of which now belongs to private investors. BP already owns 19.75 percent of Rosneft. Rosneft said it would also sign a crude oil supply agreement with Glencore.

TECHNOLOGY

Trump to meet tech titans

US president-elect Donald Trump’s meeting with technology titans next week will have two marquee attendees: Alphabet Inc’s Larry Page and Eric Schmidt. Page, chief executive officer of the Google parent company, and Schmidt, the chairman, were planning to go to the meeting, a person familiar with the decision said late on Friday. An invitation went out earlier this week from members of Trump’s transition team, including venture capitalist Peter Thiel. Oracle Corp co-chief executive officer Safra Catz and Cisco Systems Inc chief executive officer Chuck Robbins have said they plan to attend. While an agenda was not listed on the invitation, the discussion is expected to touch on issues, such as immigration and trade, where Trump’s positions during the campaign opposed most of the tech industry. The meeting is scheduled for 2pm on Wednesday.

SOVEREIGN DEBT

Fitch cuts Mexico’s outlook

Mexico’s creditworthiness is officially up for review at all three major credit-rating companies after Fitch Ratings cut its outlook on Friday, citing lackluster growth and risks from a US president-elect Donald Trump presidency. The announcement caused a temporary blip in the peso, but the reality is that investors have been pricing in a downgrade to the country’s “BBB+” rating for years now. The cost to insure Mexico’s bonds against default, as measured by credit-default swap prices, has surged 11 percent since Trump’s election after he campaigned on promises to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement and crack down on undocumented immigrants. For the past two years, the protection had already cost more than for similarly rated Peru and even Panama, which is rated one notch below.