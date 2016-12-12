Japan’s Sumitomo to buy Irish banana king Fyffes

AFP, DUBLIN

Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Corp on Friday agreed to acquire European banana king Fyffes PLC for 751 million euros US$793.09 million in a takeover of one of Ireland’s biggest companies.

The Dublin-based fruit importer and distributor, best-known for its Fyffes-branded bananas, accepted Sumitomo’s bid, it said in a statement to the Irish Stock Exchange.

“We believe this transaction represents a compelling proposition for our shareholders and crystallizes the substantial value created in recent years,” said Fyffes chairman David McCann, whose family has agreed to sell its 12 percent stake.

Fyffes is the top importer of bananas to Europe and also specializes in pineapples, melons and mushrooms. It has more than 17,000 employees.

Trading titan Sumitomo, which comprises 800 different businesses with more than 65,000 staff, is the top banana player in Asia, having been active in the industry since the 1960s.

“Main motivations [for the deal] are that Fyffes has been investing in vertical integration by way of buying upstream [production] assets. They are now a grower as well as marketer,” Merrion Capital analyst Darren McKinley told reporters.

“Recent acquisitions in Latin and North America make Fyffes a global player in many fruit and fungus categories. By buying Fyffes, Sumitimo has added a distribution network, upstreams assets, history in the industry and serious expertise in the McCanns,” he said.

The Dublin-listed Fyffe distributes about 46 million cases of bananas per year in Europe, and it also operates in North, Central and South America.

The company on Friday said that 27 percent of its shareholders have already approved the offer, which is expected to be formally ratified at an extraordinary general meeting.

The takeover bid was pitched at 2.23 euros in cash and represented a premium of almost 50 percent over the closing price on Dec. 8.

Fyffes has annual revenues of 1.2 billion euros and a market capitalization of 736 million euros.

Friday’s news comes two years after US rival Chiquita Brands International Inc failed to buy Fyffes in a takeover that would have created the world’s biggest banana producer. Chiquita was subsequently bought by Brazilian juice exporter Cutrale Group and investment bank Safra Group.