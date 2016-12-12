Google to expedite Cubans’ access: sources

AP, HAVANA

Google and the Cuban government have struck a deal giving Cubans faster access to the Internet giant’s content, two people familiar with the agreement said on Friday.

Eric Schmidt, chairman of Google’s parent company, is expected to formally sign the deal this morning in Havana, the two people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not yet been publicly announced.

It allows Cubans access to a network called Google Global Cache that stores content from Google-run sites such as Gmail, Google Drive and YouTube on servers that sit within relatively short distances of their end users around the world.

Cuba suffers from some of the world’s slowest Internet speeds due to a range of problems that include the convoluted, and thus slower, paths that data must travel between Cuban users and servers that are often in the US.

Cuban officials appear to be accelerating their approvals of deals with US companies in an attempt to build momentum behind US-Cuba normalization before US president-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

The Google pact is to be announced less than a week after Cuba gave three US cruise companies permission to begin sailing to the island next year.

Officials familiar with the negotiations said other deals, including one with General Electric Co, are in the works.

The Google program could provide ammunition for US advocates of closer ties with Cuba. Both pro-detente forces and those arguing for a hard line on Cuban President Raul Castro’s single-party government have been pushing for Cubans to have better access to information.

If the Google deal proves to truly improve Internet access for a significant number of Cubans, it ties information access to US-Cuban detente in a way that could prove politically difficult to undo for anti-Castro officials in the incoming Trump administration.

It was not immediately clear if the Cuba server or servers would be on the island itself, or just closer than current ones.

Neither was it clear how much faster Cuban users would be able to see Google content — home Internet connections remain illegal for virtually all Cubans, forcing them to use public WiFi spots that are often shared by dozens of people at a time and run at achingly slow speeds.

“There are many other weak links in the chain,” said Larry Press, a California-based expert on the Cuban Internet.

He said that while the technological impact of the deal remained unclear, it was a significant development for a country that has shied away from any ties between US companies and a telecommunications infrastructure that is closely guarded against real or imagined threats to national security.

“It’s also a sign that they’re willing to go a little further with Google,” Press said.