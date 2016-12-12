China faces battle over market status

AFP, BEIJING

China’s battle for recognition as a market economy that would help it avoid penalties from key trade partners has been thwarted as a key clause in Beijing’s deal to join the WTO expired yesterday.

As China marks the 15th anniversary of its accession to the WTO, the US, EU and Japan are maintaining tough rules that protect them from cheap Chinese products flooding their markets.

An outraged Beijing said the failure of its major trade partners to grant China market economy status yesterday as promised was an example of “covert protectionism” and “double standards” by the West.

Beijing highly covets market economy status, which would make it more difficult for other countries to launch anti-dumping cases against it. When China joined the WTO on Dec. 11, 2001, it was written into the terms of the deal that member states could treat it as a non-market economy, allowing them to impose heavy anti-dumping duties on the basis that its low prices did not reflect market reality.

China was told all that would change by the end of this year when it would be upgraded to market economy status. However, rather than enjoying this trade advantage, Beijing continues to face a climate of mistrust toward its exports, with critics arguing the country has not done enough to qualify for the designation.

“China will take steps to defend its rights if [WTO] members continue this old practice of anti-dumping regulation against Chinese products after the expiration date” of the accession agreement clause, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Shen Danyang (沈丹陽) was quoted as saying by state media on Friday.

International trade experts said China will have to start a lengthy legal battle at the WTO against its trade partners to get recognition of its new status.

In a vitriolic commentary, the official Xinhua news agency said that “China would automatically move to market economy status” yesterday.

However, for Washington, the granting of market economy status is not automatic and other anti-dumping clauses of the accession agreement “remain intact.”

“The United States remains concerned about serious imbalances in China’s state-directed economy, such as widespread production overcapacity, including in the steel and aluminum industries, and significant state ownership in many industries and sectors,” according to a statement by the US Department of Commerce. “China has not made the reforms necessary to operate on market principles.”

Washington will therefore continue to apply “alternative” methods for calculating dumping margins, the department added.

That is unlikely to change under the administration of US president-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to impose 45 percent punitive tariffs to protect US jobs.

The position is also supported by the Alliance for American Manufacturing, who say China’s trade surplus has cost 3.2 million jobs in the US since Beijing joined the WTO.

“It is no coincidence that economic pain played such a central role this election season. For 15 years our workers and makers have asked China to play by the rules and for 15 years Beijing hasn’t budged,” alliance president Scott Paul said in a statement that said more than 1,000 anti-dumping cases have been initiated against China globally since 1995.

Meanwhile, Brussels is taking a somewhat different approach after the European Commission last month announced a new method to combat price dumping that does not specifically target China, but could apply to any country suspected of selling at a loss.