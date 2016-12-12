Home / Business
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 - Page 16　

CPC, Formosa to increase fuel prices

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned fuel supplier CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would raise its domestic gasoline and diesel prices this week for the fourth consecutive week, to reflect a continuing increase in international crude oil prices.

CPC said its weighted oil price formula — 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — showed prices increased to US$51.56 per barrel last week, from US$47.38 per barrel the previous week.

Therefore, the company said it would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$1.0 per liter.

After the increase, fuel prices at CPC pumps nationwide are to rise to NT$22.2 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.6 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$26.1 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.1 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.

The company’s main competitor, Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), on Saturday announced it would raise prices of gasoline and diesel products by NT$1 per liter this week.

Fuel prices at Formosa Petrochemical gas stations have increased to NT$21.9 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.5 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$26 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.3 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.

