Interview: Hotel Royal boss conservative on next year’s outlook

Taipei Times (TT): How is Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) faring in revenue terms this year compared with last year?

Winston Shen (沈方正): The economy is likely to grow by about 1 percent this year, suggesting limited room for an increase in business activity. Against this backdrop, we have had a flat performance as some outlets posted modest growth, but others have seen businesses decline.

Hotel Royal Taipei, with Japanese business travelers making up 70 percent of its clientele, is holding steady, and so is Hotel Royal Chiao Hsi and Hotel Royal Hsinchu, thanks to robust demand from independent and business travelers from home and abroad.

Chinese tourists account for less than 10 percent of guests at all Hotel Royal outlets. They contribute about 6 percent at the Chiao Hsi outlet, where the number of independent Chinese tourists shows no signs of decline.

Hotel Royal Chihpen in Taitung took a hit from typhoons this summer and investment in Hotel Royal Beitou has yet to pay off, as the nation’s medical tourism market needs more time to mature. Much remains to be done to boost its brand awareness and the sector as a whole.

The Place in Tainan has made concrete improvements in line with company expectations.

Overall, the performance is not bad given the slowdown in the number of tourists and the sharp decline in tourist groups from China, which has more than offset the increase in the number of tourists from South Korea, Japan and elsewhere.

TT: Does the group expect business to improve next year in line with GDP figures?

Shen: Few companies would aim for negative growth, but it would be a challenge for the hospitality industry to project an increase in profits next year.

The economy is expected to continue to recover, but its pace would not be much better from this year.

We expect revenue to stay flat, while operational expenses are likely to go up due to the new labor law that requires higher overtime pay and more annual leave for new workers.

Although the legislation is to take effect next year, it has immediate effects on our personnel policy. The group has decided to pay for unrealized leave this year instead of carrying it over until March on the concern that it would entail higher compensation costs.

It is common for hotel and restaurant workers to cancel or postpone leave this quarter, the high sales season.

In the meantime, food costs are rising. Therefore, even if we can keep revenue flat, profitability is bound to fall. I believe our peers share a conservative view.

TT: Is the hospitality market overcrowded?

Shen: The industry is enduring for the time being. The imbalance between supply and demand would become more evident next year and in 2018. Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts is building a hotel with 758 rooms next to Wanhua Railway Station and a bigger hotel with 1,137 rooms in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), and more are planning to enter the market.

If Chinese tourists continue to stay away and travelers from other nations fail to fill the gap while the number of business travelers keeps shrinking, hotels would need to find new business models to stay viable.

Boosting domestic demand might help and the government has encouraged public servants to spend their vacations in Taiwan.

Hotels will introduce promotional packages to attract domestic travelers, but more needs to be done.