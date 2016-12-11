Agencies

SOVEREIGN DEBT

Fitch holds UK at ‘AA’

The Fitch ratings agency on Friday affirmed the “AA” long-term debt rating and negative outlook for the UK and the Bank of England, where they have been since June. In the wake of the surprise vote in June to exit the EU, which touched off fears of slower growth, prompting a cut in the debt rating from “AAA,” Fitch said recent political events suggested Britain would likely seek to control immigration from the EU and reject the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. Those developments create uncertainty about the economy and new investment, Fitch said.

AUTOMAKERS

Airbags hit Tesla, McLaren

Cars produced by US electric automaker Tesla Motors Inc and Britain’s McLaren are now included in the sprawling safety recall for defective Takata Corp airbags, the US Department of Transportation said on Friday. The two auto brands appeared on a new list issued by the department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), bringing the total of brands subject to the recall to 19. As of Dec. 2, the department said 12.5 million of the passenger and driver-side airbags had been fixed and the NHTSA has issued an amended order to continue an accelerated recall.

MACROECONOMICS

Germany rising: Bundesbank

Europe’s largest economy, Germany, is “on a sound upward path” for faster-than-expected growth this year and next year, but remains at risk from US president-elect Donald Trump and Brexit, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a statement accompanying the semi-annual report on Friday. The economy should expand by 1.8 percent over the two years, the central bank’s forecasters predict, upping their previous forecasts of 1.7 percent growth this year and 1.4 percent next year. However, a shrinking pool of people in employment will sap domestic consumption in the following years, while increased energy prices will also cut the amount consumers have in their pockets to spend, it said.

MACROECONOMICS

Brazil inflation rate plunges

Brazil’s inflation rate fell sharply last month, official data showed on Friday, giving the central bank more breathing room as it seeks to accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts. The annual IPCA inflation rate fell to 6.99 percent from 7.87 percent in October, said national statistics institute IBGE. The monthly rate came in at 0.18 percent. That was well below the average forecast in a Bloomberg poll of economic analysts of 0.27 percent.

MINING

Sibanye to buy Stillwater

The company that owns Montana’s largest mining complex announced on Friday that it will be acquired by a South African company for US$2.2 billion in a deal that requires US government approval. Sibanye Gold Ltd will buy Littleton, Colorado-based Stillwater Mining Co under a merger agreement expected to close in the second quarter of next year, Stillwater chief executive officer Mick McMullen said. Sibanye also will assume US$500 million of Stillwater’s debt. The deal was approved unanimously by Stillwater’s board of directors, of which former Montana Governor Brian Schweitzer is chairman. The two-term governor and other board members will resign when the deal closes.