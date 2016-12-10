Agencies

TRADE

Japan ratifies the TPP

The Japanese parliament yesterday ratified the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free-trade deal, but it was largely viewed as an empty gesture owing to opposition by US president-elect Donald Trump. A majority of upper house lawmakers, led by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition, approved the bill, while the opposition voted against it, following last month’s passage through the powerful lower house. A Japanese government spokesman called the deal’s passage “a message to the world about Japan’s strong determination to promote free trade.”

BANKING

ECB trims asset purchases

The European Central Bank (ECB) trimmed back its asset purchases in a surprise move on Thursday, but promised protracted stimulus to aid a still fragile recovery and dismissed any talk of tapering the program. ECB President Mario Draghi said the bond buys would be cut to 60 billion euros (US$63.8 billion) a month from 80 billion euros starting in April, but they would go on until the end of next year, three months longer than expected. The ECB also vowed to keep borrowing costs depressed longer than forecast, even reserving the right to raise the purchases if the outlook sours.

INTERNET

ThyssenKrupp hacked

German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG on Thursday said it suffered a “massive” and sustained cyberattack aimed at stealing industrial secrets. The company said it was “a professional attack, which according to our information can be attributed to a group in Southeast Asia.” ThyssenKrupp said the hackers targeted its Industrial Solutions unit and some data appeared to have been stolen. The Essen-based company said that particularly sensitive departments are specially protected and were not affected by the attack.

MINING

Court rules against Churchill

An international tribunal has ruled against London-listed Churchill Mining seeking US$1.3 billion in compensation from the Indonesian government for terminating coal mining licenses that were forged by an Indonesian business partner. The World Bank-affiliated International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ruled earlier this week that the company’s entire investment in East Kalimantan was tainted by the fraud and was not protected by international investment treaties. The tribunal ordered Churchill to pay costs of US$9.4 million to the Indonesian government.

FRANCE

Bank trims growth forecast

The French central bank yesterday trimmed its growth forecasts for this year and next year, citing a deterioration in the global economy and Britain’s decision to leave the EU. The Bank of France lowered its GDP growth forecast to 1.3 percent for this year and next year, having previously expected growth of 1.4 percent this year and 1.5 percent next year.

UNITED STATES

Firms see rising revenues

Manufacturing and services firms expect to see rising revenues and profits next year, the Institute of Supply Management said on Thursday. The institute’s semi-annual economic forecast also showed that companies expect a small increase in employment across both sectors, after a contraction this year. Manufacturers are expecting revenues to accelerate 4.6 percent next year, while revenues for non-manufacturing companies are expected to jump 4.1 percent.