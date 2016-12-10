McDonald’s moving non-US operations’ tax HQ to Britain

AFP, LONDON

McDonald’s Corp will move fiscal headquarters for the majority of its non-US operations to Britain, it said on Thursday, following an EU crackdown on tax deals struck by multinationals, including the fast-food giant.

McDonald’s is establishing a new Britain-based holding company to cover royalties from most licensing agreements outside the US, shifting its tax base from Luxembourg.

The profits will be subject to British tax, McDonald’s said in a statement that was immediately welcomed by the British government, which is under pressure to preserve economic stability as the nation prepares to leave the EU.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to cut corporation tax to 17 percent by 2020 from the current 20 percent, prompting warnings by commentators in continental Europe that Britain is planning to become a “tax haven” post-Brexit.

“We welcome continued investment from companies around the world into the UK, particularly where that’s securing growth and increasing jobs,” May’s spokeswoman told reporters at a daily briefing.

Several tech giants, including Facebook Inc and Google, have announced investment in Britain since the EU referendum in June, but some companies, particularly in the finance sector, are considering relocation to continental Europe as a result of the Brexit vote.

“McDonald’s selected the UK for the location of its new international holding structure because of a significant number of staff based in London working on our international business, language, and connections to other markets,” the company said.

The EU launched a formal investigation in December last year into tax deals between the US giant and Luxembourg, saying its preliminary assessment was that they breached state aid rules.

The case against McDonald’s stemmed from a complaint by trade unions and the charity War on Want that accused McDonald’s of avoiding about 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion) in taxes between 2009 and 2013, by shifting profits from one corporate division to another, and paying no local tax in Luxembourg.

From 2011 to last year, McDonald’s paid more than US$2.5 billion in corporate taxes to the EU at an average rate of almost 27 percent, a McDonald’s spokesperson said.

The move announced on Thursday means McDonald’s will close operations in Geneva.

McDonald’s Luxembourg office will remain open, but functions related to business outside the country will shift to Britain.