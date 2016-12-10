China producer prices rise at fastest pace in five years

Reuters, BEIJING

China’s producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than five years last month, as prices of coal, steel and other building materials soared, boosting industrial profits and giving firms more cash flow to pay off mountains of debt.

The stronger-than-expected 3.3 percent surge in prices, along with upbeat factory readings from China, the US and Europe, add to views that the global economy might be slowly reflating again thanks to a pickup in industrial activity.

“This [jump in producer prices] confirms our view that China has emerged from a multiyear deflationary trap,” the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) said in a note.

While some heavy industries, such as coal mining, steel mills and metal processors, saw the biggest rebound, official data yesterday showed that the price recovery was also becoming more broad-based, with more sectors emerging from deflation.

Consumer inflation also picked up more than expected to 2.3 percent from a year earlier, the highest since April, due to higher food prices.

Though the price gains were modest, they reinforced views that the central bank would be in no rush to loosen monetary policy again any time soon, and even fueled speculation as to when the People’s Bank of China might start tightening conditions.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected producer prices to rise by a more modest 2.2 percent, up from 1.2 percent in October, while consumer prices had been expected to pick up marginally to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent.

ANZ estimates that higher prices of metals, mainly steel, and coal account for nearly half of the changes in the producer price index (PPI), and says prices could continue to rise well into next year.

ANZ said that PPI would rise by 2.5 percent next year, but the momentum would wane in the second half.