Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai revenue rises

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) revenue last month climbed 1.84 percent monthly to NT$480.67 billion (US$15.09 billion), supported by growing orders for its consumer electronics business, the company said yesterday. The consumer electronics division handles smartphone assembling, which includes Apple Inc’s iPhones. Hon Hai said the momentum of its communications products also lent contributed to its revenue last month and helped offset weakened demand for its computing products. However, last month’s figure represented a 7.2 percent year-on-year decrease, the firm said.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC sales edge near record

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported NT$93.03 billion in consolidated sales for last month, up 2.1 percent from a month earlier and 46.7 percent year-on-year. Last month’s figure was the second-highest in the company’s history, trailing only the NT$94.31 billion reported in August, company data showed. In the first 11 months of this year, cumulative sales totaled NT$869.83 billion.

COMPUTERS

Quanta reports revenue rise

Quanta Computer Inc (廣達) yesterday reported revenue of NT$92.54 billion for last month, up 5.5 percent annually and 36.63 percent monthly, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Quanta attributed the monthly growth to more shipments of high-priced notebook computers, following the launch of a US client’s new models. Quanta said it maintains its notebook shipment guidance for this quarter, which is forecast to contract by between 2 percent and 3 percent from last quarter’s 10.9 million units.

SMARTPHONES

Pegatron post mixed sales

Pegatron Corp (和碩), one of Apple’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday posted sales of NT$125.84 billion for last month, up 3.69 percent year-on-year, but down 16.5 percent month-on-month. The result represented the third consecutive month of annual decline, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. Last month’s revenue brought Pegatron’s cumulative sales to NT$1.07 trillion in the first 11 months of the year, a 2.16 percent decline from last year’s NT$1.09 trillion, the filing showed.

RESTAURANTS

TTFB sales drop 2.54%

The Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), which operates 101 restaurants in Taiwan and China under five brands, yesterday posted sales of NT$264 million for last month, down 2.54 percent year-on-year. Sales from January through last month totaled NT$3.54 billion, a 12.18 percent increase from the same period last year. TTFB provided an optimistic sales outlook for the current quarter on the back of seasonal demand, saying that it expects revenue to be driven by new outlets of Very Thai Noodles (大心新泰式麵食) restaurants.

RESTAURANTS

Wowprime sales fall 8.4%

Wowprime Corp (王品), the nation’s largest restaurant chain operator, yesterday reported sales of NT$1.1 billion, down 8.4 percent from the same period last year. Aggregate sales in the first 11 months of the year also dropped 4.6 percent from the same period last year to NT$14.6 billion. The company attributed last month’s decline in revenue to department stores’ anniversary sales, which grabbed customers’ attention during the period, the company said in a statement.