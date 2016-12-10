LeEco suspends its shares fearing a cash crunch, following a stock plunge

AFP, SHANGHAI

Fast-growing Chinese technology firm Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp (LeEco, 樂視), which earlier this year purchased US television maker Vizio Inc, has suspended trading of its shares amid fears that a cash crunch has caught up with the company.

LeEco suspended its shares on Wednesday after the stock plunged 7.85 percent the previous day.

Originally a video-streaming provider, LeEco has expanded rapidly with investments in sectors as wide-ranging as self-driving cars, sports broadcasting rights, smartphones, movie production and television manufacturing.

LeEco chief executive Jia Yueting (賈躍亭), who has previously dismissed US technology giant Apple Inc as no longer innovative, admitted in a letter to employees that LeEco had “overextended” itself, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week.

“We blindly sped ahead and our cash demand ballooned,” Bloomberg quoted the letter as saying.

LeEco announced in July that it would buy US smart-TV maker Vizio for US$2 billion.

LeEco has announced plans to take on US technology giants in their home market with smartphones, televisions, bicycles, self-driving electric cars, virtual reality headsets and a platform to connect all of its movies, television shows and services in the cloud, but Bloomberg said the sprawling conglomerate had only one profitable entity, the video-streaming service LeShi.

LeShi stock has fallen 36 percent since it resumed trading in June following a half-year suspension as it sought government approval for financing arrangements to help fund its expansion.