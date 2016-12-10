Natixis seeks Asian growth as Barclays, Standard scale back

Bloomberg

Natixis SA estimates revenue from Asian corporate and investment banking (CIB) could grow 20 percent this year, as the French bank expands at a time when some rivals, like Standard Chartered PLC, Barclays PLC and Nomura Holdings Inc, are scaling back in the region.

Asian CIB revenues have grown at a “double-digit” rate in the past five to six years, and the bank is aiming to continue that trend in the coming year as it seeks opportunities in infrastructure, project and acquisition finance, according to Francois Perol, Natixis’ chairman and the head of its parent firm, Groupe BPCE.

The division is to hire more staff to add to the 600 people it employs in Asian markets, including Hong Kong, China and Australia, he said.

“We’re doing a few things in which we’re very good on a global basis for selected customers,” Perol said in an interview in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

“This is an area where growth is faster than what we’ve experienced in other areas of the world, especially in Europe,” Perol said. “A few banks are reducing their presence. This is not the case for us.”

Natixis derives almost 40 percent of its revenue from corporate and investment banking, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The division posted a 43 percent gain in pretax profit in the third quarter, offsetting lower earnings at the firm’s savings unit, which was hurt by outflows at Harris Associates, one of Natixis’ US asset-management brands.

Asia accounts for about 11 percent of the CIB division’s revenue, a figure that is likely to continue to rise, Perol said.

Perol said the Asian CIB business has profited from its involvement in privatization deals in Australia, where Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is encouraging state governments to sell assets to raise money for new projects.

He said the lender also remains keen to target Chinese companies that are making acquisitions and setting up partnerships around the world, even as authorities take steps to curb outflows of yuan from the country.