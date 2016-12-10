Eclat to dissolve China factory as costs increase

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Local apparel maker Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻) has decided to dissolve one of its wholly owned clothing plants in Wuxi, China, as the subsidiary has a high worker turnover and labor costs are increasing, which resulted in losses of US$5 million over the past three years, local media reported on Thursday.

The shutdown is not expected to affect shipments, as the plant mainly manufactured yoga clothing for high-end brands and its production contributes only 1.8 percent to the company’s total capacity, reports said.

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said it expects a neutral impact on Eclat from the Wuxi plant closure.

“The China plant accounts for a low single-digit percentage of Eclat’s total garment production volume. The closure will only have a limited effect on its operations,” Yuanta analyst Livia Wu (吳靚芙) wrote in a client note on Thursday.

The company is expected to report a one-off loss of about US$2 million this quarter due to the closure, Wu said.

Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) said the shutdown cost Eclat NT$60 million (US$1.8 million) in redundancies. Quarterly losses of NT$20 million were estimated if Eclat were to keep the Wuxi plant open.

“This decision is expected to lower production costs by 3 percent to 4 percent and optimize the company’s operating efficiency,” Capital said.

Eclat did not respond to the Taipei Times’ request for comment.

The company plans to expand production capacity in Vietnam, with operations at two new plants set to begin in the first and the third quarters respectively next year, reports said, adding that the two plants are expected to manufacture about 950,000 articles of clothing per month, which is expected to increase the company’s capacity by 20 percent annually.

Eclat operates one fabric factory and four clothing plants in Vietnam, making up 60 percent of its total capacity, Eclat data showed.

The company on Thursday posted revenue of NT$2.4 billion for last month, representing a 1 percent increase from a year earlier.

From January through last month, cumulative revenues fell 4.53 percent annually to NT$22.3 billion, with the company attributing the decline to weak sentiment in global clothing markets.

Last month’s revenue was slightly below Yuanta’s forecast, but Wu said Eclat would still be able to achieve its guidance for this quarter by bucking the downturn to achieve flat growth from a year earlier.

“We forecast macro conditions are likely to bottom out and expect Eclat to ride on the next macro cycle,” Wu said.