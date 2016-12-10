Apple invests in Chinese wind farms

AFP, SHANGHAI

Apple Inc has struck a partnership with the world’s largest wind turbine maker, the US company said, marking the tech giant’s largest clean energy project to date.

It bought a 30 percent stake in subsidiaries of China-based Goldwind Science and Technology Co (金風科技) to run four projects that would produce 285 megawatts of power.

The projects are located in Henan, Shandong, Shanxi and Yunnan provinces, Goldwind said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

Apple is striving to improve the environmental impact of its supply chain, which is responsible for more than 70 percent of its total carbon footprint, Xinhua news agency reported.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had previously announced that the US company would boost the efficiency of its manufacturing partners in China by building solar projects and other sources of clean energy.

“We should help our supply chain become greener and more sustainable. So, instead of giving them fish, we want to teach them how to fish,” Apple vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives Lisa Jackson said, according to Xinhua.

Apple had previously backed a 40-megawatt solar power project in Sichuan Province and three solar power projects capable of generating 170 megawatts of power in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous region.

Goldwind shares yesterday fell 0.64 percent on the Shenzhen stock exchange and 0.16 percent in Hong Kong, where it is also listed.

The company, which is based in Xinjiang, employs more than 6,000 people worldwide and has a total production capacity of 32 gigawatts.