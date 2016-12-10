4G smartphone users top 17 million, survey shows

Staff writer, with CNA

There are more than 17 million 4G service users in the nation, indicating that a majority of consumers have adopted the technology, a survey released yesterday showed.

The survey, conducted by the Institute for Information Industry (III), found that 90 percent of 4G users owned a Line smartphone messaging account, 85 percent of them watched movies or television programs on their smartphones and 85 percent said that they used their devices to locate shops.

However, the survey showed that 77 percent of 4G users have never paid to watch movies or TV shows on their phones.

Sixty-seven percent of the 4G users have paid for stickers offered by online messaging sites, 50 percent said that they have paid for online music and 41 percent have used their phones to pay for purchases in physical stores.

In addition, 22 percent of 4G users said that they use their smartphones to stream media, while 15 percent said that they use their mobiles in conjunction with a virtual-reality headset.

While 4G use has been booming as more users sign up, vendors are posting ever-more intrusive advertisements online targeting potential customers.

However, the survey showed that 30 percent of users routinely block such ads.

The survey also showed that 50 percent of 4G users in the 18-to-24 age group appear resistant to online ads, making the group the largest among all age groups that refuses to look at ads online.

The institute said that vendors should make more of an effort to show that their products are value for money.