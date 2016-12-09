Agencies

RETAIL

Wal-Mart plans Mexico move

US retail giant Wal-Mart Stories Inc on Wednesday said it plans a fresh US$1.3 billion investment in Mexico. The US company plans to build new distribution centers and expand existing ones “which will create more than 10,000 new jobs,” the company’s Mexico director Guilherme Loureiro said. He announced the plan alongside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who hailed it as a sign of investment “confidence” in his country.

STEEL

Tata pledges to stay in Wales

India’s Tata Steel Ltd on Wednesday pledged to stay in Britain, ending months of uncertainty over the future of its operations including at the sprawling Port Talbot plant in Wales. The group vowed to keep its two blast furnaces at Port Talbot open until 2021, invest in various British sites and overhaul pensions. Tata currently employs about 11,000 people in Britain, including 4,000 at Port Talbot — the nation’s largest steel plant.

COMPUTING

Qualcomm to get boost

Microsoft Corp is creating a version of the Windows 10 operating system that is to run on laptops powered by Qualcomm Inc chips, a move that could erode Intel Corp’s dominance in PCs and help the software maker gain a bigger foothold in mobile computing. Bringing Windows 10 to notebooks and tablets that run on Qualcomm chips would result in sleeker devices that can go days without needing to be plugged in and are always connected, the companies said. The first devices are to be available as soon as next year, Microsoft said in a blog post, without specifying which manufacturers have committed to make them.

AUTOMAKERS

China’s car sales climb

China’s passenger-vehicle sales rose for a ninth consecutive month as consumers rushed to buy small-engine autos before a tax cut is due to expire at the end of the year. Retail sales of cars, sport utility and multipurpose vehicles to dealerships climbed 20 percent to 2.42 million units last month, according to data released by the China Passenger Car Association. Deliveries rose 16 percent annually to 21.1 million units in the first 11 months of the year, data showed.

HEALTHCARE

Abbott to drop Alere deal

Abbott Laboratories is seeking to terminate its buyout of troubled medical diagnostics maker Alere Inc as that company deals with the fallout of a key device recall and US government investigations. Abbott agreed to buy Alere in February for US$56 per share, or US$5.8 billion, in a move to expand its medical device offerings. Since then, Alere, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, has recalled a key monitoring device, delayed a key financial statement and is being investigated over its overseas businesses. Its stock price has since fallen more than 25 percent.

BANKING

BMPS asks EU for time

The world’s oldest bank, Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS), on Wednesday asked the European Central Bank for more time to raise the cash it needs to avoid being wound down. BMPS said it was asking for the extension from the end of this month to the middle of next month because the political instability created by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s resignation has left investors reluctant to commit funds. The Italian bank has lost nearly 85 percent of its market capitalization since the start of the year.