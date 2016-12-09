EU fines three banks for interest-rate collusion

NY Times News Service

European antitrust regulators on Wednesday fined Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings PLC and JPMorgan Chase & Co a total of just over 485 million euros (US$522 million) for colluding to fix benchmark interest rates tied to the euro.

The penalties came more than two years after the European authorities issued a statement of objections — a formal step in antitrust investigations — against the three banks. The inquiry began in 2011.

BENCHMARK

In December 2013, the EU fined a group of global financial institutions a combined 1.7 billion euros to settle charges that they had colluded to fix benchmark interest rates, including the euro interbank offered rate, or EURIBOR.

It was the largest combined penalty ever levied by European competition authorities.

The three banks fined on Wednesday did not settle in 2013. The potential fines against those that did settle were reduced 10 percent.

LOANS

Asked how much money the collusion had made for the banks involved, Margrethe Vestager, the commissioner in charge of European competition policy, told a news conference in Brussels that she could not give a precise figure.

EURIBOR and other benchmark interest rates help determine the costs of borrowing for trillions of US dollars in loans, credit cards and mortgages.

INVESTIGATION

To set the EURIBOR and other benchmarks, banks submit the rates at which they would be prepared to lend to one another, on an unsecured basis, in various currencies and maturities.

In its investigation, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, found that traders at seven banks, including Credit Agricole, HSBC and JPMorgan Chase, were involved in a cartel between September 2005 and May 2008 to improperly influence the pricing of euro interest rate derivatives.

EXCHANGES

The commission found that the traders, using chat rooms and instant messaging services, had shared their desired or intended submissions for EURIBOR and had exchanged information on their trading positions, or on their trading or pricing strategies.

JPMorgan Chase received the largest fine: 337.2 million euros. Credit Agricole was penalized 114.7 million euros and HSBC 33.6 million euros. The banks have up to two years to appeal. Any appeal would be heard by the EU’s General Court.