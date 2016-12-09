Glencore, Qatari fund buy stake in Russia’s Rosneft

AP, MOSCOW

Commodities giant Glencore PLC and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund have together acquired a 19.5 percent stake in Russia’s top state-controlled oil company, Rosneft PJSC, in a deal worth 10.5 billion euros (US$11.3 billion), officials said on Wednesday.

The long-planned sale is part of the Russian government’s efforts to sell some state assets to help balance the budget amid a two-year recession caused by a drop in global oil prices and Western sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the deal as the largest in the global energy market this year.

“It’s a very good achievement,” he said.

The acquisition represents a surprising turnaround for Glencore, which only last year faced doubts about its ability to handle its debts.

Speaking at a televised meeting with Rosneft chief executive officer Igor Sechin, Putin said that the deal follows a rally in global oil prices following OPEC’s decision to cut production.

Russia has agreed to cut its output in sync with OPEC and would tomorrow attend a meeting with the cartel members to discuss specifics.

The state is to retain a controlling stake in Rosneft, 49 percent of which now belongs to private investors. BP PLC already owns 19.75 percent of Rosneft.

Putin said that the deal should help improve transparency and corporate governance at Rosneft, and boost its capital buffers.

Sechin reported to Putin that the “strategic” deal envisages the creation of a joint venture between Rosneft and the consortium comprised of Glencore and Qatar’s fund, as well as a long-term contract with Glencore for future crude supplies.

He said that Glencore and the Qatari fund have equal stakes in the consortium.

Sechin added that Rosneft had conducted talks with more than 30 potential bidders before striking the deal.

Prior to the privatization deal, Rosneft in October bought another state-controlled Russian oil company, Bashneft PJSC, one of the nation’s most efficient crude producers. The deal cemented Rosneft’s role as the nation’s largest oil producer.

Sechin, a key associate of Putin’s for more than two decades, is believed to wield influence that is second only to the Russian leader.