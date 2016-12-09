Japan downgrades growth estimate to 1.3%

AP, TOKYO

Japan’s economy grew at a slower pace than estimated in the July-to-September quarter, expanding at an annual pace of 1.3 percent.

The figure released yesterday downgraded a preliminary estimate of 2.2 percent annual growth in the last quarter. Quarterly growth was 0.3 percent, down from the earlier reported 0.5 percent.

The figures fell below what analysts were expecting, but still showed three straight quarters of growth.

The downgrade reflects a 0.4 percent drop in business investment from the previous quarter. Originally it was reported as flat. Exports grew 1.6 percent, below the 2.0 percent earlier figure.

The nation has yet to attain the strong momentum Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised with his economic platform, which has mostly relied on massive asset purchases by the central bank. The country remains far from the 2 percent inflation target set by Abe and the Bank of Japan.

However, economists say that the sustained expansion and a recent weakening in the yen versus the US dollar should help exports.

That means that the central bank is likely to keep its current lavish monetary easing intact, without pushing interest rates further into negative territory, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said.

“Firms’ predictions for industrial production suggest that the economy continued to expand at a solid pace in the current quarter. Our forecast is that GDP will grow by 1 percent next year,” he said.

The government also revised annual estimates of GDP for 1994 to 2015, raising figures across the board based on a 2011 benchmark year. The revision put Japan’s GDP for last year at ￥530.5 trillion (US$4.67 trillion), up from the earlier figure of ￥499.3 trillion.

Though the revised figures do not reflect any actual change in Japan’s sluggish economic reality, since they boost the overall GDP figure they are a “substantial windfall” from a political point of view, Masamichi Adachi of JPMorgan said in a research note.

The higher number pushes Japan closer toward Abe’s goal of attaining a ￥600 trillion nominal GDP. It also improves Japan’s gross debt-to-GDP ratio, which is the biggest among major industrial countries.