Fri, Dec 09, 2016 - Page 12　

Chunghwa chairman to step down, make way for media ace

VESTED INTEREST:The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has a controlling stake in the company and is, therefore, able to appoint its leader

By Lisa Wang  /  Staff reporter

Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) chairman Rick Tsai (蔡力行) is to step down and be replaced by media veteran Cheng Yu (鄭優), local media reported yesterday.

Chinese-language Credere Media (信傳媒) yesterday reported that Cheng, 63, would take over from Tsai at the telecom on Thursday next week.

Cheng joined Chunghwa Telecom’s board in August. His appointment was directed by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

The government has a say in who Chunghwa Telecom’s chairperson is as it owns a controlling stake of 35.29 percent in the company through the ministry.

Cheng was former president of Taiwan Television Enterprise Ltd (臺視) and former chairman of Radio Taiwan International (央廣). He also served as vice chairman of the Fair Trade Commission and was the editor in chief of the Chinese-language Commercial Times.

Chunghwa Telecom spokesman Ho Hsu-hui (何旭輝) yesterday said he cannot comment on media speculation and he has not received information related to the matter.

Tsai, former chief executive officer of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), was tapped as one of the ministry’s eight representatives in the 13-member board of Chunghwa Telecom in January 2014. He was re-elected chairman in June.

