CTBC avoids proxy fight, secures board seats

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) yesterday fended off a proxy fight, with candidates aligned with the company’s management team securing seats on the board of directors following an election held at an extraordinary general meeting.

The outcome was in line with expectations, company chairman Yen Wen-long (顏文隆) said.

In August, Ruentex Group (潤泰集團) chairman Samuel Yin (尹衍樑) had been reportedly teaming up with other business tycoons in gathering CTBC Financial shares to wrest management control from the firm’s founding Koo (辜) family.

At that time, Chien Chi Asset Management (鑒機資產管理), a Ruentex Group-owned company headed by former Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) chairman Mckinney Tsai (蔡友才), had gradually built up a 3 percent stake in CTBC Financial in a bid to gain seats on the firm’s board.

CTBC Financial appeared vulnerable to proxy fights as its management’s stakeholding was lower than its peers, prompting the company in October to move board elections from June next year to yesterday, while reducing the number of board seats from nine to seven, increasing the share threshold required to appoint each seat.

The company has also set a precedent, giving a majority four-seat representation to independent directors, compared with three seats for regular board members.

The change came after the company became embroiled in a series of regulatory troubles, including suspicious financial dealings from 2003 to 2007 that this year resulted in the indictment of former vice chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr (辜仲諒) , as well as the company’s involvement in a botched NT$4.86 billion (US$153 million) tender offer for XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) that compelled CTBC Financial to provide NT$500 million compensation for affected investors.

Shareholders at the meeting railed against the company’s decision to provide compensation to quell pubic outrage when it had firmly denied all wrongdoing in the deal.

CTBC Financial president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) said that although the company has resolved the dispute with 97 percent of affected shareholders in the case, the remainder could continue to pursue legal action.