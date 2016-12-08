Agencies

INTERNET

EU approves LinkedIn deal

The EU on Tuesday approved Microsoft Corp’s buyout of the professional networking site LinkedIn, provided the US technology giant meets commitments to allow fair competition. The European Commission said it approved the merger after Microsoft offered promises, including leaving personal computer manufacturers and distributors free not to install LinkedIn on Windows operating systems. “The European Commission has approved under the EU Merger Regulation the proposed acquisition of LinkedIn by Microsoft,” the commission said. Microsoft’s US$26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn was announced in June, the biggest-ever deal for a social media company. “Today’s decision ensures that Europeans will continue to enjoy a freedom of choice between professional social networks,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla recalls US adapters

Tesla Motors Inc said it is voluntarily recalling about 7,000 adapters for electric-vehicle charging after two reports of overheating that resulted in melted plastic on the plugs. The rarely used item is sold through the company’s online store. Two customers reported overheating last month, according to an e-mail the company sent to customers on Tuesday. No damage besides the melted plastic was reported and Tesla said it has notified US regulators of its voluntary recall. The two cases of overheating equipment involved the NEMA 14-30 adapters, which are sometimes used to charge Tesla vehicles via clothes-drier appliance outlets in US homes. International customers are not affected. Replacements are to be shipped beginning in the next few weeks and customers should avoid using them in the meantime. The company is also replacing the NEMA 10-30 and 6-50 adapters, which have a similar design. Those replacements would take about three months, but as there have not been any reported instances of overheating in those versions, customers who rely on them can continue to use them.

RESTAURANTS

Chipotle eyes better service

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc joint chief executive Steve Ells said that half of the burrito chain’s more than 2,100 restaurants have less-than-excellent customer service and that the company is now training employees to clean dirty napkins off tables, make sure the soda fountain is organized and keep the glass on its front doors free of fingerprints. Ells said at a conference on Tuesday that the company let customer service slip as it focused on adding new food safety protocols after an E. coli outbreak last year sickened some of its customers. It is now turning to improving its customer service to try and win back customers.

CEMENT

Firms eye Tanzania projects

Three companies plan to invest as much as 20 trillion shillings (US$9.2 billion) in Tanzanian cement production in projects that could double the nation’s installed capacity, Tanzanian Trade and Industry Minister Charles Mwijage said. The government of East Africa’s second-biggest economy, with GDP of US$45 billion, has infrastructure projects planned, including a US$10 billion Bagamoyo port development, a US$7 billion railway and a US$4 billion crude oil pipeline from neighboring Uganda that would require cement. “There are big projects which are attracting people to put cement industries here,” Mwijage said on Tuesday by telephone from Dar es Salaam. He declined to identify the potential investors or give their time lines.