Australian economy shrinks most since 2008 global crisis

Bloomberg

The Australian economy contracted the most in almost eight years last quarter as construction and government spending slumped. The currency plunged almost US$0.005.

GDP fell 0.5 percent from the previous quarter, when it gained a revised 0.6 percent. The result was the worst since the depths of the global financial crisis at the end of 2008 and well below economists’ estimates of a 0.1 percent drop.

The economy grew 1.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with a forecast 2.2 percent gain.

The report spans a period when an election returned Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with a razor-thin parliamentary majority, while government spending and resource exports failed to lift growth.

The slowdown in annual growth from 3.1 percent in the second quarter is dramatic, particularly when the Australian Treasury forecast the economy’s potential at 2.75 percent and central bank forecasts matched or exceeded that level.

“We’re still confident that this is just a perfect storm of negatives and we shouldn’t be talking about technical recessions — we should be talking about what rebound we can expect for the fourth quarter,” TD Securities Ltd head of Asia-Pacific research Annette Beacher said in Singapore, referring to two consecutive falls in GDP. “It just seemed like an unexpected confluence of negatives that all happened to be concentrated in one quarter.”

The Australian dollar bought US$0.7430 at 12:56pm in Sydney, compared with US$0.7467 before the data.

Private investment in new buildings cut 0.3 percentage points from GDP. New engineering, and new and used dwellings shaved 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points respectively.

The household savings ratio fell to 6.3 percent from a revised 6.7 percent, which helped support household spending.

The terms of trade, a gauge of export prices relative to import prices jumped 4.5 percent. Household spending rose 0.4 percent.

“Reduced building activity is reflected in the output of the construction industry, which fell 3.6 percent for the quarter and was the largest contributor to the fall in GDP growth on an industry basis,” the Australian statistics bureau said.

Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison cited a decrease in new business investment of 3.2 percent when speaking to reporters after the release of the figures, adding that “this is the 12th consecutive quarter where new business investment has declined.”

A failure to spur non-mining investment has plagued Australian policymakers in the past few years.

Many observers suggest uncertainty is part of the problem, encompassing anything from the state of the global economy to Britain’s vote to leave the EU to the election of Donald Trump in the US.