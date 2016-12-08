Alaska Air wins approval for Virgin deal

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Alaska Air Group Inc has won US antitrust approval for its US$2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc on condition that it scale back its code-sharing with American Airlines Group Inc, the US Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

The merged company would be the fifth-largest US carrier after American Airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines Inc and Southwest Airlines Co.

Alaska Air said in a statement that it was pleased with the approval and plans to complete the purchase “in the very near future.”

Under the settlement with the US Department of Justice, Alaska and American would be banned from code-sharing on routes where Virgin and American now compete, the department said.

Code-sharing is also barred on routes that Alaska Air might start in the future if American also flies that route.

The settlement is a good one for Alaska since it does not require the company to dispose of any gates, slots or other hard assets, R.W. Mann & Co Inc airline analyst Robert Mann said.

“It’s not a material impact on the economics of the deal,” Mann said.

American put its code on nearly 163,000 Alaska Airlines scheduled flights this year, while Delta put its code on more than 78,000, according to data from air travel intelligence company OAG.

Alaska Airlines places its code on nearly 588,000 of those carriers’ scheduled flights as well.

Alaska, which paid a premium of about 86 percent for Virgin, pursued the deal to better compete against Delta and American, the company said.

Virgin is the offshoot of billionaire Richard Branson’s London-based Virgin Group, which had become famous for its mood lighting and media-rich entertainment on flights.

The big four airlines control more than 80 percent of the US market and the US Department of Justice is hoping that a stronger Alaska Air will compete with the giants.

“Today’s settlement ensures that Alaska has the incentive to take the fight to American, and use Virgin’s assets to grow its network in ways that benefit competition and consumers,” US Department of Justice Antitrust Division acting head Renata Hesse said in a statement.

Alaska in April announced its US$2.6 billion cash deal for Virgin America, which would make it the top carrier on the US west coast.