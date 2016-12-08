Da Yi Construction inks deal to build hotel in Taichung

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Hospitality provider Hotel Royal Group (老爺酒店集團) yesterday entered into a partnership with Taichung-based builder Da Yi Construction and Development Co (大毅建設) to develop a new hotel in Taichung’s downtown area.

The development project is Da Yi’s first foray into the hospitality industry and Hotel Royal’s first in central Taiwan, where tourist demand is picking up as Taichung is strengthening infrastructure facilities, the two sides said.

“We decided to partner with Hotel Royal after being attracted by its professional prowess and down-to-earth business style,” Da Yi general manager Lin Lung Shen (林隆深) told a news conference in Taipei.

The project is to turn an idle 440 ping (1,452m2) plot of land in Calligraphy Greenway (草悟道) into a commercial building that is to have 12 storys above ground and three below, Lin said, adding that Da Yi won a 70-year lease to develop the land in a Ministry of Finance auction three years ago.

Hotel Royal, which operates more than 10 hotels in Taiwan and abroad, is to run the new hotel under its “The Place” brand, intended to woo young free independent and business travelers, Hotel Royal Group chief executive Winston Shen (沈方正) said.

The hotel is to have 170 guest rooms and a pizza restaurant, and it could open in the fourth quarter of 2018, Shen said, adding that it would create more than 100 job opportunities.

The Place Taichung would have average daily room rates of between NT$3,000 and NT$3,200 (US$94 and US$100) and it could add an extra 10 percent to Hotel Royal’s annual revenue, Shen said.