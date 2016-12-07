Agencies

EGYPT

Net foreign reserves surge

The nation’s net foreign reserves rose to the highest level in more than five years last month, as the country started receiving money from the IMF and global lenders. Reserves reached US$23.1 billion, up from US$19 billion in October, according to data posted on the central bank’s Web site. The nation got the first US$2.75 billion installment of a US$12 billion loan from the IMF last month and the central bank was able to secure US$2 billion in funding from international banks. Central bank Governor Tarek Amer has said he is targeting US$25 billion in reserves by the end of the year. The government also plans to tap the international bond market to raise at least US$2.5 billion in January.

GERMANY

Factory orders rocket

Factory orders surged in October, suggesting growth in Europe’s largest economy will accelerate at the end of the year. Orders, adjusted for seasonal swings and inflation, jumped 4.9 percent from September, when they fell a revised 0.3 percent, data from the Economy Ministry showed yesterday. The increase was the biggest since July 2014, and compared with a median estimate of 0.6 percent in a Bloomberg survey. Orders gained 6.3 percent from a year earlier. The report adds to signs that Germany’s economy is gathering pace after a slowdown in the third quarter.

CURRENCIES

Yuan investors perturbed

Yuan investors received a shock yesterday when ICAP PLC data showed the currency had slipped to 7.5 per US dollar. The decline, which traders said was an error, showed up on both Google and Xe.com, causing a stir on Twitter, while Bloomberg showed no such moves. ICAP’s prices had the dollar-yuan at about 7.5 yesterday even before the spot market started trading in Shanghai. The official exchange rate rose 0.24 percent to 6.8669 per US dollar as of 11:20am in Shanghai, China Foreign Exchange Trade System prices show. The yuan traded in Hong Kong’s overseas market fell 0.1 percent to 6.8694, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

ECONOMICS

Qatar gets Keynesian

Qatar is invest up to US$13 billion in major infrastructure projects next year despite a slump in revenues resulting from low energy prices, the Qatari Minister of Finance Ali Shareef al-Emadi said yesterday. Al-Emadi predicted growth of 3.4 percent next year, in line with an IMF estimate and up from a projected 3.2 percent this year. The minister added that the 2022 World Cup host had already spent almost 375 billion riyals (US$103 billion dollars) on large-scale projects.

FINANCE

Arrow to buy Zenith

Debt purchaser and manager Arrow Global Group PLC said it is to enter the Italian market by buying financial services business Zenith Service SpA for an enterprise value of 17 million euros (US$18.31 million). Arrow Global, which buys defaulted customer accounts from retail banks and credit card companies, said the deal, which needs to be approved by the Bank of Italy, is expected to complete in the first half of next year. “Today’s agreed acquisition of Zenith marks our strategic entry into Italy... Zenith is our first step in creating a strong market proposition in Italy, where Arrow and Zenith already share some common clients,” Arrow Global chief executive officer Tom Drury said.