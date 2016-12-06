Staff writer, with agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Private sector holds firm

Private-sector growth continues to hold firm after the Brexit vote, according to the Confederation of British Industry. A survey of 715 businesses, published on Sunday, found retailers and consumer-facing companies led the increase in sales in the three months to last month, while manufacturers saw slower growth. The business lobby said that the outlook also remained positive, with a slightly higher rate of expansion expected over the next quarter. The figures chime with data released since the referendum that show an economy performing better than many expected.

ENTERTAINMENT

GIC to invest in movie chain

GIC Pte, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, agreed to partner with an Indonesian cinema operator by investing 3.5 trillion rupiah (US$260 million) to help expand the theater chain across the country. PT Nusantara Sejahtera Raya, which operates the Cinema 21, Cinema XXI and The Premiere brands in Indonesia, has entered into a strategic partnership with GIC, the companies said in a joint statement yesterday. The company operates 157 cinemas across 36 cities in Indonesia, Nusantara Sejahtera Raya said in the statement.

UNITED STATES

Growth forecast to pick up

Business economists still expect economic growth to pick up next year — but they see a slowdown in hiring. The median estimate from economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics calls for the economy to grow 2.2 percent next year, up from a forecast 1.6 percent this year and unchanged from association’s previous survey in September. They see the risk of a recession as remote; 90 percent expect the current economic expansion to continue until at least 2018. The economists expect employers to add an average 168,000 jobs a month next year, down from 180,000 a month so far this year. They predict the unemployment rate, which fell to a nine-year low 4.6 percent last month, will average 4.7 percent next year.

BANKING

RBS to settle cases

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) said it will pay as much as ￡800 million (US$1 billion) to settle cases related to litigation over its 2008 shareholder rights issue. The bank has reached agreement with three of the five shareholder groups representing 77 percent of the claims by value, the bank said in a statement yesterday. The bank is still in discussions with the other two groups, it said. The ￡800 million, which is covered by existing provisions, would be split among the five groups.

BANKING

Credit Suisse to slash jobs

Credit Suisse Group AG is preparing a new cost savings program that puts as many as 1,300 jobs in Switzerland on the line, according to Schweiz am Sonntag. The plan will be announced tomorrow, when the lender holds its investor day in London, the newspaper said, without saying where it got the information. Credit Suisse’s Swiss unit might slash an additional 1,000 to 1,300 positions, or about 8 to 10 percent of the unit’s workforce, it said. Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The bank has been pulling back from costly debt-trading after losses on high-risk bets flared up earlier this year. A slump in its equities business, which the lender said it wants to grow, has added to difficulties at the global markets unit.