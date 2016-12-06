HK-Shenzhen link off to weak start

AFP, HONG KONG

A long-delayed trading link between the exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen made a disappointing debut yesterday, with markets on both sides of the border ending lower.

The link opens another door to China’s cloistered markets, allowing foreigners to buy shares in more than 800 Chinese firms for the first time, while also giving Chinese further access to Hong Kong-listed companies.

Similar to a connect that started between Hong Kong and Shanghai two years ago, the scheme is being touted as China’s latest effort to prove its capital markets are gradually opening.

However, a growth slowdown in China’s economy, the weak yuan and an expected hike in US interest rates have analysts sounding a note of caution.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英) hailed it as “yet another milestone in deepening mutual access” between the capital markets in Hong Kong and China.

Hong Kong remains connected to the global financial system, unlike China’s closed markets.

However, by the close Hong Kong was down 0.26 percent and Shenzhen’s composite index had given up 0.78 percent.

Only 21 percent of the northbound trade permitted under the scheme was taken up, while a little more than eight percent of the southbound quota was used up.

Hong Kong-based analyst Jackson Wong (黃志陽) said the lackluster start was not a surprise.

“Investors were not expecting a spectacular open anyway, because investor sentiment is a little bit on the quiet side,” he said.

That was mainly due to the weak yuan and concern that China would not open up capital flows in the short term, said Wong, a securities analyst at Huarong International.

The markets’ performance might improve once the currency stabilizes, he said, adding: “I think [China] will roll out more relaxed policies and that would eventually trigger ... more buying interests.”

Analysts said the repercussions of a rout last year in Chinese markets — which spread globally — were still being felt.

That delayed the launch of the new link, which had been expected by the end of last year. Concerns have been exacerbated more recently by capital flight caused by the weakening yuan, which is at eight-year lows against the US dollar.

Comments from China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Liu Shiyu (劉士餘) might also have dented sentiment, analysts said.

Liu blasted hostile corporate takeover attempts between Chinese firms in a strongly worded speech posted on the commission’s Web site.

In the highest-profile case, China’s largest property firm, China Vanke Co (萬科), has been fighting to repel an acquisition by private conglomerate Baoneng Group (寶能集團) that would be China’s first blue-chip hostile takeover.

While saying some buyouts can be positive, Liu condemned those in which the suitor becomes “a barbarian, and then eventually a bandit.”

He did not spell out any official measures to stem such takeovers.

“The [market] drop is mainly related to [Liu’s] speech rather than the stock trading link launch,” said Zhang Yufa, research director for private equity firm Million Tons Capital. “Market sentiment was affected by this.”

Shenzhen is China’s second stock exchange, behind Shanghai, and is the world’s eighth largest bourse with a market capitalization of US$3.3 trillion as of September.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong link launched in November 2014, giving foreigners access for the first time to Chinese companies not quoted elsewhere, and vice versa.