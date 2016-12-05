Billionaire Li Ka-shing said to offer US$5.4bn for Duet

Bloomberg

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s (李嘉誠) Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI, 長江基建) has offered to buy Duet Group at a premium of about 28 percent in a bid to win control of the Australian infrastructure company’s pipeline assets, people familiar with the matter said.

The Hong Kong-based company made a conditional offer of A$3 a share for Duet last week, said the people, asking not to be identified as the details are private. The offer values Duet at about A$7.3 billion (US$5.4 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The board of the Australian company plans to consider the offer, the people said. Duet shares closed at A$2.35 in Sydney on Friday.

The bid for Duet would be the latest attempt by Li to bolster his Australian business this year. The tycoon experienced a setback in August when the Australian government blocked CKI and State Grid Corp of China (國家電網) from buying a majority stake in state-owned power network Ausgrid.

Expanding his business in Australia would also help Li diversify away from the UK, the biggest profit generator for his flagship firm, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (長和集團).

Duet’s assets include the Dampier-Bunbury pipeline in Western Australia, a stake in electricity distributor United Energy, gas distribution business Multinet Gas, pipelines business DBP Development Group and Energy Developments Ltd, according to the Duet’s Web site.

The Australian Financial Review had reported earlier about CKI making an offer for Duet.