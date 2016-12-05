US to offer fintechs a license to bank with new charter

NY Times News Service, New York

US federal bank regulators are planning to offer a new type of national banking charter to technology companies that provide financial services.

The new licenses, from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which oversees many national banks, would address some of the concern about technology startups that are offering loans or payments services, but operating without the regulatory oversight of traditional financial companies.

The plans for the new type of bank charter were announced on Friday morning by Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry, after months of public discussion about the possibility.

The special purpose national bank charters will be granted to companies that accept deposits, facilitate electronic payments or lend money.

Curry said the licenses, which would be optional, would provide clearer rules for so-called financial technology (fintech) firms so they could provide cheaper and more efficient financial services to a broader audience.

“Providing a national charter to those responsible innovators who seek one and meet our high standards can help promote economic growth across the country and recognizes that technology-based products and services are the future of banking and the economy,” Curry said during a speech at Georgetown University.

The financial industry has been shaken up in recent years by tech startups that have taken on business lines traditionally restricted to banks, such as lending and electronic payments.

Curry said that the amount of investment going into fintech companies has risen to US$24 billion per year from $1.8 billion five years ago.

The licenses would allow fintech firms to expand broadly across the country under a single regulator.

Many financial startups have complained about the need to comply with a patchwork of state rules, which can hinder growth.