Energy firms bet big on disruptive tech

Reuters, LONDON

Europe’s biggest energy companies have plowed more than 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion) into start-ups, according to Reuters calculations, with several deals announced in the past month as they accelerate a quest for new technologies to outpace rivals.

Taking a leaf out of Silicon Valley’s playbook, companies such as Germany’s Innogy SE, France’s Electricite de France SA (EDF) and Dutch Eneco Holding NV, as well as oil majors such as Total SA, have set up their own venture capital funds to scour the globe for potentially disruptive technologies.

The race is being driven by the fast-changing nature of an industry that has seen traditional energy providers scrambling to keep up with renewable power and seeking any edge over competitors in an increasingly fierce and fragmented market.

Investment targets range from startups developing batteries to store solar power in massive amounts to those creating systems to better manage the use of household appliances such as washing machines and thermostats.

Companies are casting their nets wide and their funds each typically scan around a thousand pitches from startups per year, but invest in only 1 percent to 2 percent of them. The relatively small investment sizes, typically a few million US dollars, allow corporates to build up a varied portfolio of speculative investments.

Among deals announced in the past month, Norwegian power firm Statkraft’s fund, Statkraft Ventures GmbH, has invested in smart meter software company Greenbird, while French utility Engie SA’s fund has bet on US home services startup Serviz Inc and Canadian smart grid management platform Opus One Solutions.

“Nobody knows where it’s [the industry] heading, that’s what’s exciting about it. Corporations do not know, startups don’t know but everyone is trying to own this game,” said Petr Mikovec, managing director of Inven, the 180 million euro venture capital fund set up in 2014 by Czech utility CEZ Group.

The new industry landscape saw energy firms take 26 billion euros worth of impairments on unprofitable power plants, according to consultancy Capgemini.

It has also changed the way some large corporates view venture capital.

In the past, venture capital funds were often regarded as luxuries and were among the first spending areas to be scrapped when finances were squeezed. However, over the past five years, they have become a central part of business models as companies are forced innovate to defend their market share and survive.

The strategy has a somewhat different focus than many other venture capital funds around the world.

Rather than seeking significant or quick returns on their investments, these energy company funds are looking for startups they can integrate into their businesses, allowing them to trial and benefit from new tools and techniques.

“We are here to detect those startups which could bring value to Total and help us to imagine the future,” Total Energy Ventures (TEV) chief executive officer Francois Badoual said.

TEV is one of the oldest European corporate venture funds in the energy industry, launched in 2008, and has invested 150 million euros in more than 25 startups, ranging from energy storage companies such as LightSail Energy Inc to off-grid solar firm Powerhive Inc.

The fund is closely linked to the oil major parent company, which showed it was serious about its strategy of diversifying away from oil with a 950 million euro takeover of batterymaker Saft Group SA this year.