Mon, Dec 05, 2016 - Page 16　

CPC, Formosa raise fuel prices to reflect crude hike

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned fuel supplier CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) has decided to raise gasoline and diesel prices this week in response to rising international crude oil prices after OPEC reached a consensus on production cuts on Wednesday last week.

CPC said yesterday its weighted oil price formula — 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — showed prices increased to US$47.38 per barrel last week from US$46.10 per barrel the previous week. Therefore, the company said it would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter.

The price of 92-octane unleaded gasoline is to rise to NT$23.6 per liter, the price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline is to be NT$25.1 per liter, the price of 98-octane unleaded is to be NT$27.1 per liter and the price of premium diesel is to increase to NT$21.2 per liter, CPC said.

CPC forecast crude prices could hover between US$50 and US$55 a barrel in the coming week.

The company’s main competitor, Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), announced identical price hikes on Saturday.

