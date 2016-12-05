Foreign fund outflow in November highest in a year

Staff writer, with CNA

Foreign investors recorded a massive net outflow of funds from Taiwan last month, reaching the highest monthly level in more than a year on the back of rising expectations of a stronger US dollar, according to the Financial Supervisory Commission.

Citing its latest data, the commission said that net foreign fund outflows from Taiwan totaled US$3.29 billion last month, the highest level since August last year, when net foreign fund outflow stood at US$3.48 billion.

Last month was the second consecutive month foreign investors recorded a net outflow of funds from Taiwan.

In October, the net foreign fund outflow stood at US$1.92 billion, the data showed.

Analysts said that amid hopes the US Federal Reserve will speed up the pace of interest rate increases to combat inflation, foreign investors rushed to expatriate their funds and park them in US dollar-denominated assets.

Many foreign investors are anticipating an increase in US interest rates after US president-elect Donald Trump said that he would come up with infrastructure investment plans after his inauguration, which could push up raw material prices and prompt the Fed to hike interest rates further, making the greenback even stronger.

In addition, a decision by global index provider MSCI Inc to cut Taiwan’s weighting in its indices also led foreign investors to reduce local equity holdings and move the proceeds out of the country.

Affected by the large fund outflows, the New Taiwan dollar depreciated 0.98 percent against the US dollar last month.

In the first two sessions of this month, the NT dollar fell 0.1 percent versus the greenback, closing at NT$31.923 on Friday in Taipei trading.