Agencies

TAXES

Wendel execs to face trial

Fourteen former and current executives of French investment company Wendel SA are to face trial for tax fraud, while US bank JPMorgan Chase & Co is to be pursued for complicity, legal sources told reporters on Friday. Former Wendel head Jean-Bernard Lafonta and Ernest-Antoine Seilliere, ex-chief of the main French employer’s association, are among those to be tried, the sources said. An investigation opened in 2012 found Wendel executives bought shares at a knockdown price. Lafonta was in December last year convicted for spreading false information and insider trading and fined 1.5 million euros (US$1.6 million), but has since appealed.

PETROLEUM

Maurel & Prom backs buyout

Maurel & Prom Co, a French oil operator that pumps mostly in Africa, on Friday recommended that shareholders accept a planned buyout offer from Indonesian state oil company Pertamina. At the end of August, Pertamina acquired a 24.5 percent stake in Maurel & Prom at 4.20 euros per share as a prelude to making a buyout offer. The acquisition would help Pertamina expand its footprint in Africa. Already present in Algeria, Pertamina would gain operations in Gabon and Tanzania. France’s Financial Markets Regulator said Pertamina had submitted to it a draft for a public buyout offer.

TRANSPORTATION

Caisse, DP World to team up

Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest pension fund manager, is teaming up with Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based DP World Ltd to create a C$5 billion (US$3.76 billion) venture that would invest in ports around the world, including regions such as Asia and Latin America. DP World, which operates ports from China to South America, would own 55 percent of the unnamed venture, with Montreal-based Caisse controlling the remainder, according to a statement issued on Friday. Caisse would begin by buying a 45 percent stake in two of DP World’s Canadian container terminals in Vancouver and Prince Rupert, British Columbia, for C$865 million.

MOBILE

Authorities indict Uber proxy

Danish prosecutors have charged a Dutch subsidiary of ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc with “helping to commit illegalities” after an appeals court last month upheld a conviction against a driver for violating Denmark’s taxi laws. Chief prosecutor Vibeke Thorkil-Jensen said the Nov. 18 ruling by the Dutch Eastern High Court established it was an illegal transport service. Last month, the court upheld a ruling, saying the driver lacked a permit to drive as an occupation and his car was not registered or licensed as a taxi. He was fined 6,000 kroner (US$860.14).

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s sells rights

McDonald’s Corp on Friday said it had sold the franchise rights for its restaurants in Singapore and Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Lionhorn Pte Ltd as part of a plan to move away from direct ownership in Asia. The fast-food chain said it transferred its ownership interest in 390 restaurants, more than 80 percent of which were company-owned, to Lionhorn on Thursday. McDonald’s did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.