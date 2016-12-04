Gold rallies as Italy referendum fuels fears of uncertainty

Bloomberg

Gold futures on Friday gained for the first time in four sessions amid signs of political uncertainty ahead of an Italian referendum today.

Polls suggest Italian voters will reject a constitutional change to streamline the legislative process, a decision that could lead Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to resign, ushering in a period of political and market turmoil just as its fragile banks are struggling to win back the confidence of investors.

In the US, where the US Federal Reserve is watching for signs of strength in the labor market before raising rates, wages unexpectedly declined.

Gold has slumped 11 percent in the second half of this year, after posting its best first half in about four decades, as investors price in increasing likelihood that borrowing costs will rise in the US.

The precious metal, which does not offer yield, is finding some support from the uncertainty in Italy that has triggered a bid for haven assets.

“There are worries about Italian banks and what’s going to happen with this referendum,” St Louis-based EverBank world markets president Chris Gaffney said in a telephone interview. “We’re seeing a little bit of buying in the gold market on uncertainty.”

PARING LOSSES

Gold futures for February delivery gained 0.7 percent to settle at US$1,177.80 an ounce at 1:46pm on the Comex in New York, paring the weekly loss to 0.3 percent.

Prices are down for a fourth week, the longest streak in more than a year, as investors price in a 100 percent chance that borrowing costs in the US will rise this month.

While wages declined, hiring in the US picked up last month and the unemployment rate tumbled to a nine-year low on a drop in the number of people in the workforce.

On Thursday, investors cut their holdings in exchange-traded funds back by gold for a 15th day.

“Nothing in this data derails the FOMC’s [Federal Open Market Committee] expectations of rate increase,” Gaffney said. “The markets are looking past December, trying to figure out what’s going to go on next year.”

Other precious metals:

Palladium slipped, while platinum rallied on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Silver gained 2 percent on the Comex in New York.