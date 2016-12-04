European traders await Italy vote

Bloomberg

European stocks extended their first weekly decline in a month as investors awaited Italy’s referendum and US jobs data gave a mixed picture of the economy to traders assessing prospects for higher interest rates.

Banks and miners posted the biggest declines among industry groups in a reversal of the moves spurred by bets of stronger economic growth after Donald Trump’s US presidential victory.

Consumer staples, utilities and real-estate shares, which had lagged the post-election rally, advanced.

The STOXX Europe 600 Index dropped 0.4 percent at the close on Friday, with the volume of shares changing hands lower than the 30-day average.

The benchmark was down 0.9 percent for the week as data showed US hiring picked up last month, but rose less than previously estimated in October.

The US unemployment rate tumbled to a nine-year low.

Traders are pricing in a 100 percent chance that the US Federal Reserve officials will raise rates when they meet on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

“I am less worried about the outcome of the Italian referendum, as I think the risk is known, predictable and to some extent priced in,” Paris-based Cogefi Gestion fund manager Barthelemy Debray said.

His company oversees about 600 million euros (US$640 million).

“I expect to see a rally led by a cyclical rotation by the year-end when all political events have passed,” he said.

Italy’s FTSE MIB Index reflected little panic in the run-up to today’s vote on constitutional reform, posting the best weekly performance among developed markets.

The benchmark closed little changed on Friday, erasing a drop of as much as 1.2 percent.

The VSTOXX Index of euro-area swings capped its biggest weekly jump in a month.

The STOXX 600 has advanced in six of the past 10 Decembers, posting an average gain of 0.8 percent.