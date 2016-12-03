Agencies

SWITZERLAND

Economy stagnated in Q3

The economy failed to grow for the first time in more than a year in the third quarter, held back by weak domestic demand and the first fall in government spending since early 2014. The stagnation followed expansion of 0.6 percent in the three months through June, and fell short of the 0.3 percent growth forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey. The statistics office said the weak performance was not a sign of the recovery being thrown off course. The Swiss National Bank is to issue its first take on growth for next year at its policy assessment on Dec. 15. Its most recent forecast, issued in September, was for growth of approximately 1.5 percent for this year.

FINANCIAL LAW

Ricci appeals fraud sentence

The heiress to the fortune of French couturier Nina Ricci on Thursday launched an appeal to avoid jail time for tax fraud, in one of the toughest sentences of its kind in French fiscal history. Arlette Ricci, 75, was handed a one-year prison term and a 1 million euro (US$1.05 million) fine in April last year for allegedly hiding 18.7 million euros from the taxman for more than two decades. Proceedings at a Paris appeal court focused on minor questions of law filed by Ricci’s lawyers, and the defendant herself was absent.

TRADE

Egypt increases tariffs

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has imposed a second increase of tariffs on hundreds of imported products. The Gazette published al-Sisi’s decree on Thursday with a long list of more than 350 items including fruits, foods, perfumes, furniture and other items where customs duties increased between 40 and 60 percent. This is the second time this year the Egyptian government has raised taxes on what it described as luxury commodities.

SHIPPING

Maersk to buy Hamburg Sud

The container shipping unit of Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk on Thursday said it had agreed to buy German peer Hamburg Sud, as the industry consolidates amid a downturn. Part of the family-owned Oetker Group, Hamburg Sud operates 130 container vessels and is the world’s seventh-largest container shipping line, with US$6.73 billion in revenue last year. The acquisition takes Maersk Line’s global capacity share from 15.7 percent to 18.6 percent.

BANKING

Mexican banker to head BIS

The head of Mexico’s central bank on Thursday said he is resigning to become the new general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Switzerland. Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said in a statement that he had submitted his resignation to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto effective on July 1 next year. He is to assume his new position on Oct. 1 next year. The BIS is the bank for the world’s central bankers. Carstens is to be the first central banker from a developing nation to hold the position.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter names product head

Twitter Inc appointed Keith Coleman, founder of start-up Yes Inc, as head of its product team, the third executive to lead the division in less than a year. The micro-blogging service said it has acquired Yes, the maker of apps such as Frenzy and WYD-What you doing, which allows users to connect with their friends. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.