Staff writer, with agencies

TOURISM

ICASA hotel for Taichung

Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) plans to open a hotel in Taichung to take advantage of growing demand from young, independent travelers visiting central Taiwan. The forthcoming hotel under the ICASA (回行旅) brand is to feature 100 guest rooms in a newly completed building in the Situn District (西屯) near Fengjia Night Market (逢甲夜市), Cosmos said earlier this week. ICASA is expected to start a soft run by the end of this month, during which time guests will receive a 40 percent discount off regular rates of between NT$6,500 and NT$8,000, Cosmos said. ICASA will be the group’s second venture this year after the introduction of The Sun Dialogue Hotel (繪日之丘) in Chiayi. Cosmos recently entered a partnership agreement with a foreign peer to run its luxury resort hotel in Hualien County’s Ruisui Township (瑞穗), which is scheduled to open next year.

MANUFACTURING

Makalot sales fall 8.1%

Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽實業), a manufacturer for global clothing brands, yesterday reported its consolidated sales fell 8.1 percent to NT$1.3 billion (US$40.72 million) last month from NT$1.42 billion a year earlier. From January through last month, cumulative revenues declined 5.5 percent to NT$20.4 billion on a yearly basis, the company said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing, citing global brand customers’ inventory digestion since the second quarter of this year. The company said it holds a conservative sales outlook for the beginning of next year, as the demand in global apparel markets might not soon recover.

FINANCE

Fitch cautions on venture

A planned holding company that is to own 100 percent of the equity interests of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, 日月光半導體) and Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL, 矽品精密) could see consolidated credit metrics worse than those of ASE, Fitch Ratings said. Fitch officials made the remarks on Thursday as it put ASE on negative credit watch following the Fair Trade Commission’s approval of the ASE and SPIL merger last month. The two parties’ plan to establish a holding company after the merger clears anti-trust concerns in China and the US and gained approval from the two firms’ shareholders. Fitch said the less favorable credit metrics of the holding company would be offset by a reduction in the business risk of the combined group due to stronger market share and opportunities to achieve cost and capital expenditure synergies.

GAMBLING

Macau shares fall in HK

Macau’s casino shares dropped in Hong Kong trading after Teledifusao de Macau reported the territory might require inbound travelers to disclose cash holdings of more than 120,000 Macau patacas (US$15,022) on entry. Sands China Ltd (金沙中國) shares fell 4 percent to HK$36.50, the biggest decline in 11 weeks. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (銀河娛樂集團) shares dropped 4.7 percent and Wynn Macau Ltd (永利澳門) slipped 4.5 percent, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 1.4 percent. Analysts were split on whether news of the cash disclosure, reported after Thursday’s market close, would have a long-term effect on gaming companies. The US$30 billion gaming industry in Macau has rebounded as operators, including Wynn Macau, opened new, US billion-dollar resorts. Gross gaming revenue rose for the fourth straight month last month, the strongest year-on-year growth since February 2014.