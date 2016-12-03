Telecoms likely to see revenues fall next year: forecast

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Local telecoms are likely to see their revenue stagnate next year due to a decline in mobile subscribers and intensifying competition, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) forecast.

Overall, the mobile penetration rate in Taiwan has been declining and is expected to drop to 123 percent this year, from 128 percent in 2014, the MIC said, citing fewer people owning two or more subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.

As people tend to make free calls using Line, an online application developed by Line Corp, rather than on traditional wireless networks, they do not need a separate SIM card from a smaller telecom to make lower-priced, or even free, voice calls, the MIC said in a report released on Thursday.

The average revenue per user from 4G users has been falling over the past five quarters and is expected to shrink 20 percent year-on-year again this quarter due to stiff competition, the institute said.

Taiwan’s telecoms have adopted more aggressive pricing strategies to retain their existing users and attract new subscribers, as most users have upgraded to the 4G network, the institute said.

On Monday, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (FET, 遠傳電信), the nation’s No. 3 telecom, said that it would extend its lowest 4G flat rate plan to the end of this month.

Under the company’s plan, subscribers pay NT$498 a month for unlimited Internet access on the 4G network.

The plan was to end last month based on FET’s original plan.