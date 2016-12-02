Agencies

Macau posts revenue gain

Macau extended gaming revenue gains last month, posting the strongest growth in almost three years and advancing a recovery that has seen more visitors flock to new resort openings in the world’s largest gaming hub. Gross gaming revenue rose 14.4 percent to 18.8 billion patacas (US$2.35 billion), according to Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. That compares with the median estimate for an 11 percent advance in a Bloomberg survey of nine analysts. It is the territory’s fourth consecutive month of gains and its strongest year-on-year growth since February 2014.

SOVEREIGN WEALTH

Norway mulls equity move

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, should raise the proportion of its investments in equities to 75 percent from 60 percent, the central bank recommended on Thursday. A majority of members on a government-appointed commission last month recommended an increase of equities to 70 percent, although the group’s chairman dissented, saying the holding should instead be cut to 50 percent to reduce volatility. A final decision is expected to be made by parliament in the spring of next year. The increased equity holding would boost the expected 30-year return of the fund to 3 percent per year from 2.6 percent, the bank said.

MACROECONOMICS

Brazil cuts key interest rate

Brazil’s central bank cut its key interest rate on Wednesday for the second consecutive month, as data showed that the recession hitting Latin America’s largest economy continued into the third quarter. The central bank lowered the benchmark SELIC rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 13.75 percent — still one of the world’s highest. Earlier, the state statistics office said the ailing economy shrank a further 0.8 percent last quarter — its seventh consecutive contraction. In October the bank made its first interest rate cut in three years, lowering the SELIC by 0.25 points to 14 percent. Economists say its room to maneuver is limited.

MACROECONOMICS

Oil boosts Canadian GDP

Canada’s economy grew at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter as oil production surged, and a faster-than forecast increase in September signaled a broader recovery may be taking hold. GDP expanded 3.5 percent year-on-year from July to September, Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday from Ottawa. Output grew 0.3 percent month-on-month, faster than a Bloomberg economist survey predicting a 0.1 percent rise. The numbers, including revisions released on Wednesday that showed the first half was better than initially estimated by Statistics Canada, give the economy a much-needed dose of good news.

FOOD AND DRINK

Coca-Cola opens Gaza plant

Coca-Cola Co has formally opened its first factory in the Gaza Strip, the company announced on Wednesday, in a move that could create hundreds of jobs in the beleaguered Palestinian enclave. The bottling facility had been partially open for several months but began full operations after a ceremony on Wednesday. The US$20 million investment is the company’s first plant in Gaza and will create around 120 jobs immediately, a statement said, with an eventual expansion to 270. The unemployment rate in the coastal territory is more than 40 percent.