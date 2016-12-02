Go Pro to cut 200 positions

NY Times News Service, New York

GoPro Inc, the manufacturer of a wearable camera that has been a favorite of athletes, thrill-seekers and anyone else who wants to capture video of their antics, on Wednesday announced that it will eliminate hundreds of jobs to hold down costs.

Company chief financial officer Brian McGee said in a Web cast that GoPro would reduce its workforce by about 15 percent, or about 200 full-time positions, and cut back on its use of contractors.

It will also eliminate its entertainment unit, he said.

McGee said that the new steps were part of a restructuring effort to reduce operating expenses to about US$650 million and that the steps should “yield some income leverage” next year.

The announcement, which was reiterated in a statement, marks another twist in the company’s struggles since it went public in 2014.

GoPro also said that company president Tony Bates would leave at the end of the year.

It quoted Bates as saying that his three years with GoPro had been “an incredible experience” and that he believed the company “has a solid leadership team deeply focused on its core business and profitability.”

GoPro, which swung to a deep loss in its third quarter, is under pressure to demonstrate that there is a more mainstream market for its action cameras beyond its adrenaline-addicted core, and faces competition from smartphones, a Dow Jones report said on Wednesday,

This month GoPro announced it was recalling 2,500 of its Karma drones because the products were “falling out of the sky,” McGee said in the Web cast.

He said that the company was working “diligently” to get them back on the market and that drones were a key part of future strategy.

“It will definitely be a growth driver,” he said.

McGee said the company would focus on cameras, drones and software, adding that anything not in that core part of its business, “we are going to basically not do anymore.”

The company had banked on its use by amateur daredevils as their camera of choice for recording skiing, surfing and other experiences to pursue new distribution channels for its content.

However, Nicholas Woodman, the surfer-turned-entrepreneur who built the company into a darling of the extreme-sports set, said GoPro has sharply narrowed its focus.

“We are headed into 2017 with a powerful global brand, our best-ever products, and a clear roadmap for restored growth and profitability in 2017,” Woodman said on Wednesday.

McGee also said GoPro’s international business “has been doing great.”