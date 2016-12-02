China’s crackdown spreads to luxury cars

Reuters, SHANGHAI and BEIJING

China is to impose an extra 10 percent tax on “super cars” and other luxury models costing 1.3 million yuan (US$188,445) or higher, in a bid to rein in lavish spending and to reduce emissions, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said.

The new tax rate will potentially affect pricing for top-of-the-range models from automakers such as BMW AG, Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz and Audi AG, as well as super-high-end brands such as Ferrari, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce.

Automakers played down the impact, saying the tax hike would only impact a small number of models, while executives said wealthy Chinese buyers were unlikely to be put off by a relatively marginal price hike on already expensive cars.

Beijing, spearheaded by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), has been cracking down on ostentatious shows of wealth over the past few years, a drive that has hit domestic luxury sales from premium alcoholic spirits to handbags.

Beijing issued new rules saying top officials should cut down expensive travel and avoid owning fancy cars, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday.

The tax hike, effective from yesterday, also comes as prices of luxury cars have been falling steadily in China, in part due to consumer criticism that global car brands have been overcharging Chinese buyers.

However, analysts and automakers said the higher tax rate would likely only have a limited impact on mainstream luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW that dominate China’s premium car market segment.

“The majority of our business will not be impacted. But because this was just announced yesterday, we are still evaluating to see what impact we might see on our business,” a Beijing-based BMW spokesman said.

He added that only “a small portion” of the vehicles BMW sells in China are priced above 1.3 million yuan.

Audi said in a statement that vehicles costing more than 1.3 million yuan made up less than 1 percent of its deliveries in China.

“Emotion and status are significant drivers for the upper premium segment. The effect on deliveries should be limited as the new tax rate concerns all manufacturers,” the automakers said.