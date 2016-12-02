Staff writer, with agencies

BANKING

FSC fines DBS, Taishin

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday imposed fines of NT$10 million (US$313,558) on DBS Bank Taiwan (星展銀行) and NT$8 million on Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) for breaking rules governing sales of derivative products. A financial examination in April revealed that DBS Bank employees had provided false documents and financial statements to elevate clients’ risk profiles and inflated their hedging needs to boost sales of derivative products such as yuan-linked target redemption forwards. Taishin Bank employees were found to have used inappropriate sales pitches to clients and skirted the company’s internal control measures. Both banks are prohibited from conducting derivative sales until inadequate control measures are remedied, the commission said.

RETAIL

FamilyMart pulls soup

Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) yesterday said that it would halt sales of a vegetable miso soup product imported from Japan to avoid causing unnecessary concerns about radiation contamination in foods produced in the nation. The product’s packaging is marked with the code “TK,” which indicates that it was manufactured in Saitama Prefecture, the nation’s second-largest convenience store chain said, adding that the code “SF” is used for products made in Fukushima Prefecture. However, the products were pulled from its shelves to avoid potential confusion, the company said.

SOFTWARE

Appier secures more funds

Artificial intelligence (AI) developer Appier Inc (沛星互動科技) yesterday said it has secured an additional US$19.5 million from major private equity firms, including Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Ltd, in yet another round of fundraising. Appier said it would use the new funding to develop new AI technologies, to expand its Asian presence and for workforce expansion. So far the Taipei-based firm has raised a total of US$49.5 million since its establishment in 2012. The company said revenue has tripled this year compared with last year. No financial details were disclosed.

CHIPMAKERS

ChipMOS shares rise

ChipMOS Technologies Inc (南茂) shares rose 3.08 percent yesterday as investors welcomed the firm’s latest deal with China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Inc (清華紫光), which is expected to inject new momentum into the memorychip packager’s growth. Credit Suisse Group AG said that having a strategic investor like Unigroup could bring in new business opportunities for ChipMOS. ChipMOS on Wednesday agreed to sell a 55 percent stake in its Chinese subsidiary ChipMOS Technologies (Shanghai) Ltd (上海宏茂) to a consortium of investors led by Beijing-based Unigroup for 498 million yuan (US$72.23 million).

ENTERTAINMENT

IQiyi announces action series

A Chinese online video site yesterday announced that it will be working with Sony Pictures Television to produce a Mandarin-language action thriller for online viewers. Chinese and foreign producers have increasingly teamed up in recent years to make movies for distribution in both markets. IQiyi said at a news conference that the coproduction would be a three-part adaptation of a US drama called Chosen, which aired in the US on an online streaming video service owned by Sony called Crackle.