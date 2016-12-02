Jinli Group sets sights on China’s cosmetics market

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Jinli Group Holdings Ltd (金麗集團控股) yesterday said it is to tap China’s cosmetic products market with its facial masks next year.

The firm, which has two apparel and shoe brands in China, started selling cosmetics under its self-owned brand MegustaMe (美愛美) in Taiwan in the second quarter.

Jinli sold 200,000 facial masks in Taiwan last quarter, compared with only 16,000 units in the second quarter, an investors’ relations official said.

Beauty products from Taiwan still have a good reputation in the Chinese market, due to reasonable prices and good quality, Jinli Group chairman Chong Chun-lung (莊春龍) told investors.

The company said it expects its facial-mask business in China to be its next big sales driver, without giving revenue targets.

Jinli said it would launch mid-priced facial masks targeting people aged between 20 and 40 across the Taiwan Strait.

Jinli plans to distribute products in its brick-and-mortar stores for women’s shoes and apparel to save money by not having to open new outlets.

The company also aims to attract more customers on China’s e-commerce platforms, saying that it has formed a partnership with WeChat, China’s largest online messaging platform.

In the first three quarters of this year, the company saw its sales drop 9.3 percent to NT$3.8 billion (US$119 million) from the previous year, while net profit slid 37 percent to NT$144.2 million on a yearly basis, or earnings per share of NT$0.86, company data showed.

In the January-to-September period, revenue from cosmetics products only took up 0.2 percent of the group’s total sales, while revenue from shoes and clothing accounted for 56.3 percent and 39.4 percent respectively.