Staff writer, with CNA

MANUFACTURING

Index remains ‘blue’

The composite index for the manufacturing industry remained “blue” in October, although the overall score rose from 9.64 in September to 10.45 as stabilizing crude oil prices raised production costs, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台經院) said yesterday. The rating reflected recession in manufacturing sectors, despite robust improvement in exports and imports. The index, which aims to measure the health of the manufacturing industry by looking at demand, prices, production costs, material costs and the operating environment, is approaching the brink of shifting gears, the Taipei-based think tank said.

PANELMAKERS

Innolux vows integrity

Innolux Corp (群創), the nation’s biggest LCD panelmaker, yesterday said it would protect its secrets from rivals to safeguard shareholders’ interest. The statement came after local media reports said that 48 former Innolux employees now work at Chinese flat-panel maker Caihong Photoelectric (彩虹光電), triggering fears of corporate espionage. The report said the employees were involved in the construction of Innolux’s latest 8.6G plant in Miaoli County and a 6G factory in Kaohsiung. Innolux said it did not invest in Caihong, nor has it inked any technological exchange agreements with the Chinese rival.

SMARTPHONES

Lenovo launches Moto Z

Lenovo Group Ltd-owned (聯想) Motorola yesterday launched its flagship smartphone Moto Z series in Taiwan, marking the brand’s official return to the local market. The Chinese company introduced two smartphones, the Moto Z and the Moto Z Play, with prices ranging from NT$13,900 to NT$20,900. The devices feature Moto Mods snap-on modules that can turn them into convertible smartphones. Lenovo general manager for Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau Ted Chen (陳泰麟) told a news conference that the company is upbeat about its sales outlook for the products, but did not provide any target figures.

EMPLOYMENT

Part-time figures rise

Taiwan had a total of 792,000 part-time, temporary and dispatch workers in May, the highest figure in nine years, according to data published by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) yesterday. The working population in the same period totaled 11.247 million, with those employed part-time, or on a temporary or dispatch basis accounting for 7.04 percent. The figures represent an increase of 11,000, or 0.06 percentage points, from the same month last year. The DGBAS said 663,000, or 83.75 percent, of part-time, temporary and dispatch workers said they did not want to find new jobs or work additional hours.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Adimmune touts vaccine

Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said that a new vaccine developed by its subsidiary has made progress toward commercialization. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has accepted the findings of phase II clinical trials for enterovirus type 71, which was developed by Enimmune Corp (安特羅生物科技), Adimmune said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Adimmune said that its enterovirus vaccines lead all other domestically developed vaccines of the same class and that it would begin phase III trials soon. Adimmune shares yesterday gained 3.5 percent in Taipei trading to end on NT$23.65.