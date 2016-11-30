Taiwan Busines Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

MEDIA

iQiyi vows to stay in nation

China’s biggest video-on-demand provider, iQiyi (愛奇藝), yesterday said in a statement that it would not leave the local market, despite authorities’ rejection of its application to establish a subsidiary in Taiwan. The Chinese company’s remarks came after the Investment Commission on Monday turned down iQiyi’s request to establish an information service company. The commission’s decision will not affect the interests of iQiyi’s members in Taiwan, nor the company’s plan to expand its operations here, iQiyi said. The company will continue to communicate with officials in the hopes of changing the government’s mind, it added. The company operates in Taiwan via a local content distributor, OTT Entertainment Ltd (歐銻銻).

TAIWAN

Asustek tops brand rankings

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) was named the top Taiwanese global brand for the fourth straight year with an estimated brand value of US$1.74 billion, according to an annual list of top brands released yesterday by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Internet security company Trend Micro Inc (趨勢科技) and Want Want China Holdings Ltd (中國旺旺控股) secured second and third place with estimated brand values of US$1.36 billion and US$1.02 billion respectively, the ministry’s report said. Acer Inc’s (宏碁) ranking dropped from fourth last year to seventh, with its estimated brand value falling 26 percent to US$426 million, the report said. Companies in the top 20 saw their cumulative brand value expand 3.21 percent to US$9.24 billion, the report added. The brand value research was organized by the ministry’s Industrial Development Bureau and carried out by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) and brand consultancy Interbrand.

AIRLINES

TransAsia controls tightened

Restrictions on trading of TransAsia Airways Corp (復興航空) shares have been tightened, as the troubled carrier has been unable to meet its obligations to debtors, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) announced yesterday. A check issued by the carrier bounced on Wednesday last week, and the airline yesterday said it would default on European convertible bonds worth US$75 million due to a lack of funds, according to the TWSE. Beginning today, trading of TransAsia shares is to be processed under the periodic call auction trading method, the TWSE said. In periodic call auction trading, buy and sell orders are manually matched once every 30 minutes. TransAsia shares yesterday swung wildly throughout the session, opening 10 percent lower than on the previous day at NT$3.08 and rising 10 percent to close at NT$3.76.

TELECOMS

Commission warns providers

The Fair Trade Commission yesterday warned the nation’s telecoms that they are at risk of breaking rules against collusion amid deliberations on whether to phase out unlimited mobile data plans. Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) have on numerous occasions publicly announced that they would phase out unlimited data plans if the nation’s biggest carrier, Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), makes the first move, commission Vice Chairman Chiu Yung-ho (邱永和) said. Such actions are approaching collusion, which is punishable with fines ranging from NT$100,000 to NT$50 million (US$3,143 to US$1.57 million), Chiu said, adding that Taiwan Mobile and Far EasTone should refrain from making similar public statements.