Agencies

HEALTHCARE

Philips to launch apps

Royal Philips NV plans to roll out software designed to help doctors improve the diagnoses of diseases such as cancer as it challenges General Electric Co and Siemens AG for a bigger share of the lucrative healthcare solutions market. The apps improve the interpretation of data such as a sequence of scans, with different colors showing up minor differences that could easily be missed with the naked eye, Philips chief executive Frans van Houten said at a media briefing. It is a market that could grow twice as fast as Philips’ traditional business supplying scanners and other big-ticket medical equipment. Software accounts for about 3 billion euros (US$3.1 billion) of the 17 billion euros in sales generated by Philips.

JAPAN

Fukushima costs rise

The trade ministry has almost doubled the estimated cost of compensation for the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant meltdown and the decommissioning of the damaged plant to more than ￥20 trillion (US$177.51 billion), the Nikkei daily reported on Sunday. The trade ministry at the end of 2013 calculated the cost at ￥11 trillion, which was comprised of ￥5.4 trillion for compensation, ￥2.5 trillion for decontamination, ￥1.1 trillion for an interim storage facility for contaminated soil and ￥2 trillion for decommissioning, the report said. The new estimate raised the cost of compensation to ￥8 trillion and decontamination to between ￥4 trillion and ￥5 trillion, while the cost of an interim storage facility remained steady and decommissioning rose by several trillion, it added.

UNITED KINGDOM

Service sector bearish

Businesses in the service sector are increasingly pessimistic about the future as sales slow and costs rise, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said. More companies surveyed reported that they were less confident about the business situation in the third quarter compared with the second quarter, the CBI said in a report published yesterday. The investment picture was more mixed, with expenditure on information technology expected to grow, but investment in buildings and machinery being scaled back. Hiring intentions remained steady. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond last week announced measures such as a national investment fund to boost the nation’s ailing productivity. While the pound’s weakness following the Brexit vote has helped the manufacturing sector boost exports, it has largely overlooked the service sector — the economy’s biggest contributor.

AGRICULTURE

Tractor firm to aid farmers

India’s biggest tractor maker said it would extend its assistance to farmers affected by the banknote crisis to tide them over the planting season. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd would help farmers with servicing for their tractors, buying of seeds, and give some leeway on loans and advances, managing director Pawan Goenka said last week. The government’s decision to withdraw 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes and its inability to keep pace with demand for replacements, especially in rural areas, has left the nation’s farmers with a severe currency shortage during the winter sowing season. The ban caught people by surprise in an economy where businesses and consumers often transact in hard cash. The withdrawal of high-denomination banknotes has resulted in demand for commercial vehicles declining by 30 percent and is expected to hit sales in the near term as fleet operators likely put purchases on hold, a credit rating firm said last week.