Standard Chartered exec resigns over investments

Bloomberg

Standard Chartered PLC ASEAN and South Asian chief executive Ajay Kanwal has left the bank after failing to disclose past personal investments.

Kanwal said some of his disclosures about investments in businesses outside the bank did not meet the company’s “very high standards,” according to a statement from the lender yesterday.

“Though I do not own these investments anymore, as a senior leader my actions should be beyond reproach,” Standard Chartered quoted him as saying.

Kanwal could not be reached via his office telephone in Singapore.

In memos to staff this year, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said the bank would take a “zero tolerance” policy on compliance issues after discovering transgressions concerning some employees’ outside business interests, close financial dealings with coworkers and excessive expenses.

Kanwal’s investments had not affected clients or the economic interests of the bank, Winters said in yesterday’s statement.

There was no legal or regulatory breach, the bank said in a separate e-mail to Bloomberg News.

In 24 years with the bank, Kanwal’s roles included managing operations in Taiwan, South Korea and Mongolia as a regional chief executive, according to a profile on the bank’s Web site.

He also helped to establish its private bank in Singapore.

He is to be replaced by Anna Marrs, who already heads commercial and private banking.

Marrs is to take on the additional role subject to regulatory approval, the bank said.

Saddled in the past with fines for alleged money laundering compliance failures and sanctions violations involving Iran, Standard Chartered is trying to alter a culture where some senior managers have “willfully disregarded our policies,” according to a memo from Winters to staff in April, which was titled #knowtherules.