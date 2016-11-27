Agencies

AIRLINES

Lufthansa pilots reject offer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s pilots’ union rejected the German airline’s latest pay offer on Friday, but lifted the immediate threat of extending their strike beyond yesterday. Lufthansa earlier said it had made a new offer to try to break the deadlock in a long-running pay dispute with its pilots, who have been on strike since Wednesday. This week’s walkout — the 14th since early 2014 — has already grounded about 2,600 airplanes and affected more than 315,000 passengers. The union dismissed the airline’s latest offer as a “public relations move” and said it was not new.

REAL ESTATE

‘Trump Tower’ bid rejected

Buenos Aires has declined to authorize a permit to build an office tower linked to US president-elect Donald Trump, and developers will have to file new paperwork for it to be reconsidered, the city government said in a statement on Friday. The “Trump Tower” project near Buenos Aires’ central obelisk made international headlines after a local news report said Trump mentioned the proposed office complex when Argentine President Mauricio Macri put in a congratulatory call to Trump after his Nov. 8 election victory. The Macri administration said the reports were untrue and that the project was not mentioned during the call.

INTERNET

Stripe raises US$150 million

Stripe Inc raised new financing that values the start-up at about US$9 billion, cementing its status as a major player in the crowded digital payments space and heralding a possible initial public offering. CapitalG, the late-stage investment arm of Alphabet Inc, and venture capital firm General Catalyst Partners led the US$150 million round, with participation from existing investors including Sequoia Capital Operations LLC. The San Francisco-based start-up has raised more than US$450 million to date. Money from the new round is to be used for faster international growth, possible acquisitions, more developer tools and new software to help businesses in different ways, Stripe said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

J&J in talks to buy Actelion

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is in talks with Actelion Ltd about a potential takeover of the US$19.9 billion Swiss drugmaker, the companies said on Friday, as the US healthcare giant works to expand its pharmaceutical lineup. Actelion and J&J confirmed the approach in separate statements on Friday, saying it is not certain that a deal will happen. Actelion is working with an adviser to explore options, and the deliberations are still at an early stage following J&J’s initial offer, people familiar with the matter said.

UNITED KINGDOM

GDP growth slows to 0.5%

The economy grew by 0.5 percent in the third quarter, unrevised official data showed on Friday. GDP expanded in the three months ending in September, but at a slower pace compared with growth of 0.7 percent in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a second estimate. The data comes two days after the government said the economy would grow far slower than expected next year as state borrowing jumps, mainly as a result of a projected financial fallout from Brexit.